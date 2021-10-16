Thunder Waives Diakite, Jaworski and Sarr

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 16, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived forward Mamadi Diakite, guard Justin Jaworski and center Oliver Sarr it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Diakite appeared in two preseason games for the Thunder and averaged 4.5 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.2 minutes. He was originally claimed off waivers by the Thunder on Sept. 26, 2021.

Jaworski and Sarr did not appear in a preseason contest.

The Thunder roster now stands at 17.