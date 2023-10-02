Thunder Announces 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 2, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today its 2023-24 training camp roster, which currently stands at 21 players and features seven first-round picks over the last five drafts. Head Coach Mark Daigneault enters his fourth season at the helm, as the Thunder returns 15 players from last season.
The Thunder tips off the regular season with a pair of road contests against the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 25 and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 27, before hosting the Denver Nuggets for the team’s home opener at Paycom Center on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 2:30 p.m.