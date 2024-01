The Path with Royce Young

Royce Young takes a deep dive into the Thunder’s matchup against the Mavericks on December 2, 2023, where Dallas went on a 30-0 run late in the fourth quarter to take the lead. Relive the moments that followed with Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren as they discuss mental toughness, focus and resiliency in the face of adversity.