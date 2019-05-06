Here’s What’s Next: Summer 2019

The Thunder season ended earlier than hoped, but for most teams in the NBA, a 49-win campaign and a postseason berth would be considered a successful year. However, the team's attention is focused on the offseason and the myriad of ways it aims to improve itself, both through internal and external means.

From the NBA Draft to Summer League to free agency and player-run workouts over the next few months, the Thunder will have opportunities to come back an even better bunch for the 2019-20 season. Below are some key dates to be aware of as a Thunder fan:

---

Tuesday May 14 through Sunday May 20 – NBA Draft Combine (Chicago)

Thursday June 20 – NBA Draft (Brooklyn)

Note: The Thunder holds one pick, the #21 overall selection (first round)

Monday June 24 - NBA Awards (Los Angeles)

Monday July 1 – NBA Free Agency begins

Note: Raymond Felton and Markieff Morris are unrestricted free agents. Nerlens Noel and Patrick Patterson have player options for 2019-20.

Friday July 5 through Monday July 15 – NBA Summer League (Las Vegas)

Note: The Summer League schedule has not been announced, but it is likely that Hamidou Diallo, Deonte Burton and the team's 2018 and 2019 draft selections will compete for the Thunder in Las Vegas.

Saturday July 6 – Free Agency moratorium ends, players can officially be signed

Note: Free Agents can be signed throughout the remainder of the offseason as well

Saturday August 31 through Sunday September 15 – 2019 FIBA Basketball World Cup (China)

Note: Russell Westbrook and Paul George are listed on Team USA’s player pool. Last summer, Dennis Schröder competed for the German national team in qualifying games.

Late September – Start of 2019 Thunder Training Camp

---

Be sure to stay here at okcthunder.com for full coverage of all of these events, as well as articles and videos that will comprise our summer feature series. Those pieces will focus on players and themes that made an impact in 2018-19 and will be critical moving into the offseason and this upcoming fall.