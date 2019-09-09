Registration for the Thunder StatLab Powered by Chesapeake Energy Now Open

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced today that Oklahoma teachers can now register their seventh and eighth-grade classrooms for the Thunder StatLab powered by Chesapeake Energy. Now in its third year, the educational program seeks to introduce students to statistics through fun and interactive Thunder-themed activities.

The Thunder StatLab focuses on challenging students with monthly activities and allows them to learn the importance of stats through the game of basketball. Starting in October, five monthly activities will be posted online for teachers to download and have their students complete. All activities will remain available on the program’s website so teachers may utilize them throughout the year and use them with specific lesson plans. Registered classrooms that complete and submit monthly activities will be entered to be selected as a recipient of prizes. Selected teachers will receive a pair of sneakers for every student in one class, along with the classroom receiving $5,000 worth of technology upgrades.

“We’re so excited to tip off a new year of Thunder StatLab and provide a hands-on way for students to learn the importance of statistics,” said Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations. “Through these activities, we hope to provide students with unique and engaging opportunities to experience Thunder Basketball while creating a love for stats.

“Encouraging innovative learning and curiosity is central to Chesapeake’s culture,” said Chesapeake Energy CEO Doug Lawler. “We are excited to continue to fuel the next generation of STEM leaders as we partner with the Thunder to help bring statistics to life for students across Oklahoma.”

The Thunder StatLab is available to only seventh and eighth-grade classrooms in the state of Oklahoma. To register your classroom for Thunder StatLab, visit www.okcthunder.com/statlab.

