Statement from Thunder Chairman Clayton I. Bennett regarding the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David J. Stern.

“Beyond his creative brilliance and forceful leadership, David was a dear friend and trusted advisor to me over the course of more than two decades. Our business relationship took us through multiple and sometimes challenging issues together as well as great triumphs. Through it all, David led with strength, fairness and a keen sense of doing what was right for our franchises, our players and our fans. He leaves an enormous legacy and we will forever benefit from his influence.

On behalf of the entire Thunder organization, we send our deepest condolences to Dianne and the Stern family.”