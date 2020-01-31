Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Named to 2020 Rising Stars Game

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 31, 2020 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was named to the 2020 Rising Stars game, it was announced today by the NBA.

This marks the second Rising Stars honor for Gilgeous-Alexander. In 49 games (all starts) this season, he is averaging a team-leading 19.5 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.22 steals in 35.5 minutes, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 81.7 percent from the free throw line.

On Jan. 13 at the Minnesota Timberwolves, Gilgeous-Alexander posted his first career triple-double with 20 points, a career-best 20 rebounds and 10 assists, becoming the fourth player in NBA history to log a 20/20 triple-double as a sophomore (O’Neal, Barkley, Robertson). He also became just the third guard in the last 25 years to record a 20-point/20-rebound game (Simmons, Westbrook).

Among sophomore players, his points per game rank fourth, his rebounds per game rank sixth and his steals per game are fifth. He has recorded a career-high six double-doubles so far this season.

The Kentucky product is now the ninth player in Thunder history to be named to the Rising Stars Game.

The 26th Rising Stars game will be held on Friday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. CT at the United Center in Chicago, Ill. and will be televised on TNT.