End-of-Season Interviews 2023-24

A season beyond all expectation or precedent vaulted the Thunder into the postseason as the NBA’s youngest number 1 seed in playoff history. The 57-win Thunder became the youngest team ever to win a playoff series, winning in 4 games over the New Orleans Pelicans as a team of guys all 25-and-younger continued to play with a maturity well beyond their years.

In the Western Conference Semifinals, the Thunder’s special season ended in a 4-2 series loss to the Dallas Mavericks, but on Sunday as this uncommon team got together for End of Season Interviews there was an incredible level of gratitude about the growth the group showed. There was also plenty of optimism about the state of the team heading into the offseason, which is sure to include even more internal development.

"We've had a very consistent environment,” Head Coach Mark Daigneault said, as he set up a string of interviews with players that followed throughout the day. “We've had very high standards that our players have met and exceeded and that's put us in positions to continue to grow and progress. As we move forward, that's what we need to double down on - meeting those standards."