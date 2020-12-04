Thunder Announces 2020-21 First Half Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 4, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced its 2020-21 regular season first half schedule today. The Thunder is set to begin the upcoming season with a road contest at Houston on Wednesday, Dec. 23 followed by a trip to Charlotte on Saturday, Dec. 26 before hosting Utah for the team’s home opener on Monday, Dec. 28.

In the first half of the 2020-21 campaign, the Thunder will play eight home weekend dates comprised of four Fridays, two Saturdays and two Sundays. The Sunday contests will be played in an early evening 6 p.m. format, with the Jan. 17 matchup against Philadelphia being featured on NBA TV.

FOX Sports Oklahoma will broadcast all of the Thunder’s 37 regular season first half games with Chris Fisher, Michael Cage, Nick Gallo and Paris Lawson. All games can be heard via the Thunder Radio Network, led by flagship station WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM) in Oklahoma City with Matt Pinto providing play-by-play.

In an Oklahoma City tradition, the Thunder will once again host a New Year’s Eve contest on the final day of 2020 when the Pelicans take the floor versus the Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Thunder month-by-month breakdown includes five games in December (three home, two road), 15 games in January (five home, 10 road), 15 games in February (10 home, five away), and two road games in March before the break.

Oklahoma City will host a five-game homestand which spans from Friday, Jan. 29 against the Nets to two matchups against the Rockets on Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 and wraps with back-to-back contests against the Timberwolves on Feb. 5-6. Prior to that, the Thunder will hit the road for two trips that span five games during the month of January (Jan. 2 at Orlando through Jan. 10 at Brooklyn and Jan. 19 at Denver through Jan. 27 at Phoenix).

The Thunder will compete in seven back-to-back sets during the first half of the 2020-21 season, consisting of four home/home, two road/road and one road/home back-to-backs.

Fans can view and download the team’s 2020-21 first half schedule at okcthunder.com/schedule and sync to mobile devices on the Thunder Mobile App.

The schedule for the second half of the 2020-21 season will be released at a later date.