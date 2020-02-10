Isaiah Roby Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 10, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned forward Isaiah Roby to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In 11 G League games (nine starts) this season, Roby has averaged 9.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.18 steals and 1.09 blocks in 20.4 minutes per game, while shooting 51.3 percent from the field.

Roby has appeared in one game for the Thunder after being acquired from Dallas on Jan. 24.