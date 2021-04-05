Thunder Signs Justin Robinson to 10-Day Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 5, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Justin Robinson to a 10-Day Contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Robinson (6-1, 195) helped guide the Delaware Blue Coats to the NBA G League Finals this season after he appeared in 13 games (all starts) and averaging 15.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.62 steals in 31.1 minutes per game, shooting 40.5 percent from three-point range.

During the 2019-20 season, the Virginia Tech product appeared in nine games with the Washington Wizards and averaged 1.4 points and 0.8 assists in 5.4 minutes, shooting 60.0 percent from beyond the arc. With the Capital City Go-Go and the Delaware Blue Coats that season, he appeared in 33 games (24 starts) and produced averages of 14.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.39 steals in 31.2 minutes per contest.