Thunder Injury Update

A timeline for Sarr’s return to play will be updated in the coming months.

In 15 games this season with the Thunder, Sarr averaged 2.3 points on 56.0% shooting to go along with 2.4 rebounds in 6.5 minutes. Sarr also saw action in 18 games with the Blue and averaged 14.0 points, 13.1 rebounds (2nd in G League) and 2.3 blocks in 28.2 minutes.