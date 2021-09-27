Thunder Adds Edwards and Wilson to Training Camp Roster

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 27, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Rob Edwards and forward DJ Wilson, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released.

Edwards (6-5, 205) spent last season with the Oklahoma City Blue and in 15 games (3 starts), averaged 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.3 minutes per game on 44.0 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Wilson (6-10, 231) split the 2020-21 season between the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets and appeared in 35 games (one start) and averaged 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game. In 142 career NBA games (five starts), he has averaged 4.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.3 minutes per game.

A complete Oklahoma City Thunder training camp roster can be found here.