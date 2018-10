OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 10, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived guard Bryce Alford, forward K.J. McDaniels and center Richard Solomon, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Alford appeared in three preseason games and averaged 2.3 points and 0.7 rebounds in 3.0 minutes per contest.

McDaniels saw action in two preseason matchups and recorded averages of 3.5 points and 3.0 rebounds in 8.2 minutes.