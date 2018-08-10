Thunder Announces 2018-19 Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 10, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder announced its 2018-19 regular-season schedule today. The team will start its 11th season on Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Golden State, followed by a trip to the L.A. Clippers on Friday, Oct. 19 before hosting Sacramento for the home opener on Sunday, Oct. 21.

Regionally, 70 of the Thunder's 82 regular-season games will be broadcast on FOX Sports Oklahoma, which reaches viewers in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska. All games can be heard via the Thunder Radio Network, led by flagship station WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM) in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City is scheduled to appear on national television at least 27 times during the 2018-19 season. ABC will feature the Thunder on six occasions, TNT 11 times and ESPN 10 times.

The Thunder will play 17 home weekend dates comprised of five Fridays, five Saturdays and seven Sundays. Four of the seven Sunday contests will be played at 6 p.m., while the Thunder contest versus the Timberwolves on Dec. 23 will start at 7 p.m., the Jan. 27 game against the Bucks will start at 5 p.m. and the March 31 game versus the Mavericks will tipoff at 2:30 p.m.

As previously announced, Oklahoma City will play on Christmas Day for the ninth consecutive season as the team heads to Houston to take on the Rockets on Tuesday, Dec. 25 at 2 p.m., making the Thunder one of two teams (Los Angeles Lakers) to play on Christmas in each of the last nine years. For the 11th time, the Thunder will be at home on the final night of the calendar year when Dallas visits Oklahoma City on Monday, Dec. 31. Oklahoma City will travel to New York for a Martin Luther King Day matchup against the Knicks on Monday, Jan. 21.

The Thunder month-by-month breakdown includes six games in October (four home, two road), 15 games in November (eight home, seven road), 15 games in December (five home, 10 away), 14 games in January (seven home, seven road), 11 games in February (six home, five road), 16 games in March (eight home, eight road) and five games in April (three home, two road).

Oklahoma City’s schedule includes four three-game road trips in addition to one trip that spans four games. The Thunder will compete in 12 back-to-back sets during the 2018-19 season, consisting of two road/road, two home/road, six road/home and two home/home back-to-backs.

Single-game tickets for all Thunder games at Chesapeake Energy Arena will go on sale at 10 a.m. central on Tuesday, Sept. 25, through okcthunder.com/tickets. In order to best serve its regional fan base, tickets sold directly from the team will only be available for purchase by fans in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska.

Fans interested in tickets for groups of 15 or more are encouraged to call 405.208.HOOP (4667).

The team’s entire 2018-19 schedule can be found at okcthunder.com/schedule and on the Thunder Mobile App. Fans can sync the schedule to their calendar at okcthunder.com/download.