NBA Announces Thunder's Opening Night and Christmas Schedule

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 8, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder is set to begin its 11th season with an Oct. 16 meeting on the road against the Golden State Warriors and for a ninth consecutive season, Oklahoma City will play on Christmas as the Thunder will travel to Houston to face the Rockets on Dec. 25, the NBA announced earlier today.

The Thunder’s game against the Warriors on Oct. 16 at 9:30 p.m. CT will be televised nationally on TNT as Oklahoma City will look to win on opening night for a fourth consecutive season.

The Thunder’s 2 p.m. CT meeting against the Rockets on Dec. 25 will be nationally televised on ABC. After this announcement, Oklahoma City will become one of two teams (Los Angeles Lakers) to appear on Christmas in each of the last nine seasons. The Thunder owns a 6-2 record when playing on Christmas.

Oklahoma City’s entire 2018-19 schedule is expected to be announced later this week.