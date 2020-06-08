The Everyday Saint to Premiere Online at 20th Annual deadCENTER Film Festival

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 8, 2020 - On October 17, 1979, Dick St. Yves dropped off his 13-year-old son Marc at the Kingdome in Seattle for his first night as a ball boy for the Supersonics. He told him that day "If you work hard, things will happen for you." Marc never strayed from that advice. More than 40 years later he is widely respected across the NBA and has advanced within the organization as vice president of Logistics and Engagement for the Oklahoma City Thunder. His stories, relationships and sacrifices along the way are told in the latest offering from OKCThunder Films, "The Everyday Saint," which premieres online on June 11 at the 20th annual deadCenter Film Festival in Oklahoma City. "The Everyday Saint" will kick off deadCenter’s community corner, which will feature films, film classes and panel discussions that are free and open to the public throughout the 11-day festival.

In that career spanning six decades, St. Yves (nickname Saint) has seen just about everything. He has managed equipment, basketballs, shoes, uniforms, laundry, buildings, travel, security, relationships, crises and numerous other duties and unforeseen adventures. Through it all, he has been viewed as the glue to the basketball operation and a vital leader within the organization. Over the past 30 years, St. Yves has never missed a game at home or on the road. That includes all preseason, regular-season, postseason and summer league games (approximately 3,000 of them). It’s a record that is believed to be unmatched in the NBA.



The documentary focuses on St. Yves’ dedication to his family despite the challenges of the job and the rigors of NBA travel. It features a collection of past and present NBA coaches, players, co-workers, colleagues and friends who St. Yves has influenced throughout his career with his diligent work ethic and personable style.



"This is the story of a guy who through 40-plus years of dedication and hard work every day has become an integral part of the Thunder organization," said Dan Mahoney, vice president of Broadcasting for the Thunder and co-executive producer of "The Everyday Saint." "Saint is responsible for the big and small things that keep the team going. He's been there for hundreds of players, thousands of games and millions of moments but never stops learning, growing, sacrificing and having fun. We thought it was an ideal story for OKCThunder Films to tell and we are honored to continue our partnership with deadCenter to bring it to the public."



"We are grateful to premiere another great film from OKCThunder Films," said deadCenter Executive Director Lance McDaniel. "The Everyday Saint" is particularly resonant because it highlights one of the outstanding team members behind the scenes that makes the Thunder organization shine year-round."



"The most rewarding part of my career is the bonds I have built with so many people, with the knowledge that they respect what I do and the passion I have for the team," St. Yves said. “When it comes to my job, my philosophy has always been to work hard and be loyal to the logo. But of course, I couldn’t have done any of it without the love and support of my family."



St. Yves was recently profiled in the Wall Street Journal as he helps prepare the Thunder organization for an eventual return to basketball in the wake of COVID-19. He has been designated the team’s facility hygiene officer to oversee implementation of NBA health guidelines and criteria for reopening and maintaining team facilities.



ABOUT OKCTHUNDER FILMS

OKCThunder Films is a partnership between the Thunder’s Broadcasting and Basketball Communications departments, creatively bringing to life stories from throughout the Thunder organization. Previous projects include "Growing Up George," "Mr. Thunder," "Sí Señor," and “The Kiwi Way." Those films are all available for viewing at okcthunderfilms.com



ABOUT deadCenter FILM FESTIVAL

deadCenter Film is an Oklahoma City-based nonprofit that leads free film classes to 3,000 high school and tech center students each fall, offers film seminars for working professionals and public film screenings year-round, and hosts 35,000 attendees at Oklahoma’s largest film festival each June. For its 20th anniversary, June 11-21, the deadCenter Film Festival will be held entirely online. The festival slate will offer a selection of free programming to the public, with 140 feature length and short films, unique experiences, cast and crew reunions and panel discussions available virtually to pass holders. deadCenter Film was selected as the 2018 Outstanding Arts & Cultural Nonprofit in Oklahoma by the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits and the deadCenter Film Festival has been deemed one of the “Top 20 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” and one of “"Top 50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee" by MovieMaker Magazine.