Thunder 2024 First Round Playoff Schedule Announced

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 17, 2024 – The First Round best-of-seven playoff schedule for the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder was announced earlier by the NBA.
The Thunder’s upcoming playoff series against the West #8 seed is set to commence at Paycom Center with Game 1 on Sunday, April 21 at 8:30 p.m. CT and followed by Game 2 on Wednesday, April 24 at 8:30 p.m. CT.
The series will then shift to the road with Game 3 on Saturday, April 27 at 2:30 p.m. CT and Game 4 on Monday, April 29, time TBD.
If necessary, Games 5, 6, and 7 will be played at alternating sites beginning with a home game for the Thunder on Wednesday, May 1. Oklahoma City would then play a road game on Friday, May 3 before returning back to Paycom Center for a possible Game 7 on Sunday, May 5. Game times for Games 4-7 will become available at a later date.
Unless broadcast on ABC, all first-round games will be carried live on Bally Sports Oklahoma and the Bally Sports+ app, with full coverage starting 30 minutes before tipoff. All playoff games will also air live on WWLS 98.1 FM and the Thunder Radio Network.
For ticket information and other home playoff game details, fans are encouraged to visit okcthunder.com/playoffscentral