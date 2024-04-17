Thunder 2024 First Round Playoff Schedule Announced

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 17, 2024 – The First Round best-of-seven playoff schedule for the No. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder was announced earlier by the NBA.

The Thunder’s upcoming playoff series against the West #8 seed is set to commence at Paycom Center with Game 1 on Sunday, April 21 at 8:30 p.m. CT and followed by Game 2 on Wednesday, April 24 at 8:30 p.m. CT.

The series will then shift to the road with Game 3 on Saturday, April 27 at 2:30 p.m. CT and Game 4 on Monday, April 29, time TBD.

If necessary, Games 5, 6, and 7 will be played at alternating sites beginning with a home game for the Thunder on Wednesday, May 1. Oklahoma City would then play a road game on Friday, May 3 before returning back to Paycom Center for a possible Game 7 on Sunday, May 5. Game times for Games 4-7 will become available at a later date.

Unless broadcast on ABC, all first-round games will be carried live on Bally Sports Oklahoma and the Bally Sports+ app, with full coverage starting 30 minutes before tipoff. All playoff games will also air live on WWLS 98.1 FM and the Thunder Radio Network.