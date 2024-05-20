Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace Named to All-Rookie Teams

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 20, 2024 – Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren has been named to the 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie First Team and guard Cason Wallace has been named to the 2023-24 NBA All-Rookie Second Team, it was announced today by the NBA.

Holmgren is the third Thunder player to earn NBA All-Rookie First Team honors, as he and Wallace become the sixth and seventh Thunder players overall to be named to an All-Rookie team.

During his rookie campaign, Holmgren appeared in 82 games (all starts) and averaged 16.5 points on 53.0% shooting from the field, to go along with 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.32 blocks (fifth in NBA) in 29.4 minutes. He is the only rookie in Thunder history to record 1,000-plus points and 500-plus rebounds.

This past season, Holmgren made history by becoming one of only two NBA players to register at least 150 blocks, 150 assists and 100 made 3-point field goals. He recorded nine games with three blocks and three made 3-point field goals; the most ever for an NBA rookie.

Wallace appeared in 82 games (13 starts) and averaged 6.8 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 20.6 minutes per game. He shot 49.1% from the field, fifth among rookies, and 41.9% from the three-point line, second among rookies. He is the only rookie in NBA history to shoot at least 49% from the field and 40% from beyond the arc, while making at least 75 threes in a season.

Through the first 25 games of the season, Wallace led the NBA in three-point percentage, shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc, and became the third player in NBA history to connect on 50% or better from long distance through his first 25 career games.