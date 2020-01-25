Thunder Acquires Isaiah Roby

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 24, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward Isaiah Roby from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for center Justin Patton, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Roby (6-8, 230) has appeared in nine games (all starts) with the Texas Legends of the NBA G League this season where he recorded averages of 9.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.11 steals and 1.00 block in 21.0 minutes per contest, shooting 50.8 percent from the field.

The rookie from Dixon, Ill. was originally drafted by Detroit with the 45th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after spending three years at Nebraska where he appeared in 97 games (52 starts) and averaged 8.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.59 blocks in 23.9 minutes.

Patton appeared in five games for the Thunder this season, averaging 1.8 points and 1.0 rebound in 4.8 minutes per game. The Creighton product was signed by the Thunder as a free agent on Aug. 13, 2019.