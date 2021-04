OKLAHOMA CITY, April 15, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Justin Robinson to a second 10-Day Contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Robinson signed his first 10-day contract with the Thunder on April 5, and has seen time in six games this season, averaging 3.5 points, 1.3 assists and 1.0 rebound in 12.1 minutes per game.