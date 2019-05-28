Thunder to Recognize Winners of the Thunder Reading Challenge

OKLAHOMA CITY, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder will recognize four students across Oklahoma who tallied the most reading minutes in their respective grade levels in this year’s Thunder Reading Challenge, presented by American Fidelity.

The winners in each of the four grade levels receive a personalized plaque, a player-autographed basketball and other Thunder prizes.

Ethan Bonner of West Nichols Hills Elementary in Oklahoma City won the kindergarten level, tallying 14,020 minutes of reading this school year.

Remi Isom took home first-grade honors with 37,120 minutes of reading. Remi attends Bishop Public School in Lawton, Oklahoma.

Holly Remington of Glencoe Elementary won the second-grade level with 28,715 minutes logged.

The top overall winner for the Thunder Reading Challenge was Izzy Rabineau, a third-grader at Epic One on One Charter. Rabineau’s 37,800 minutes of reading topped this year’s program and won his school a back-to-school assembly with Rumble the Bison scheduled for August.

Over 59,400 students who participated in this year’s Thunder Reading Challenge totaled more than 482,000 hours of reading. The program included 2,731 classrooms from 610 schools across the state of Oklahoma. The Thunder has given out over 11,000 prizes to classroom participants throughout this year’s program as rewards.

ABOUT THE THUNDER READING CHALLENGE: The Thunder Reading Challenge is presented by American Fidelity Assurance Company. The program, which is open to kindergarten through third-grade classrooms, challenges young readers to develop good reading habits and a love of reading. Students track their minutes throughout the school year, and the Thunder honors top classroom readers every month and top overall winners at the end of the year.