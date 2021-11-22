Statement from OKC Thunder RE Health and Safety Protocols

Thunder fans who have come to the first 10 home games at Paycom Center have been tremendous in their support of our health and safety protocols. We are grateful for their adherence to our policies designed to help keep our community safe.

Since we announced the protocols in September, the Oklahoma Department of Health reports the percentage of Oklahoma County residents 12 and older who are fully or partially vaccinated has risen to 85%. The number of COVID cases statewide has dropped approximately 60% and hospitalizations have declined at similar rates.

As we discussed the statistics and vaccination rates with health officials and reviewed our protocols, we have decided to lift our vaccination/testing requirements. Effective with the Dec. 1 home game, we will no longer require proof of vaccination or testing to attend games, nor require children ages 2 to 11 to wear masks. The current protocols – proof of vaccination or negative test - remain in place for home games on Nov. 24 and 26.

Vaccination or testing requirements for those sitting in courtside seats will not change at this time, as they are determined by the NBA.

For the health and safety of our community, we urge all citizens to get vaccinated (visit vaxokc.com) and continue to encourage all fans at our games to wear masks.