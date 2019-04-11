Thunder 2019 First Round Playoff Schedule Announced

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 11, 2019 – The No. 6 seed Oklahoma City Thunder will match-up against the No. 3 seed Portland Trail Blazers in the First Round of the 2019 NBA Western Conference Playoffs, it was announced today.

The series is set to commence in Portland with Game 1 on Sunday, April 14 at 2:30 p.m. (CT) and followed by Game 2 on Tuesday, April 16 at 9:30 p.m. (CT).

The series will then shift to Oklahoma City for Games 3 and 4. Game 3 will take place on Friday, April 19 at 8:30 p.m. (CT) while Game 4 is set for Sunday, April 21 at 8:30 p.m. (CT). If necessary, Games 5, 6, and 7 will be played at alternating sites beginning with a road game for the Thunder on Tuesday, April 23. Oklahoma City would then host Game 6 on Thursday, April 25 and the series would conclude with Game 7 at the Moda Center on Saturday, April 27. Game times for Games 5-7 (if necessary) will become available at a later time.

With the exception of Game 1 which will be broadcast exclusively on ABC, all Round 1 games will be broadcast throughout the region on FOX Sports Oklahoma (Cox channel 1310 in Oklahoma). Those games are also available for streaming live via the Thunder mobile app.

All games throughout the playoffs will be broadcast on the Thunder Radio Network, led by WWLS-The Sports Animal (98.1 FM in Oklahoma City) and The Sports Animal Tulsa (97.1 FM).

Tickets for all Round 1 home playoff games will be available from the team and other fans at okcthunder.com/tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 12.

Complete playoff information is available at okcthunder.com/playoffsfaq