Justin Patton Recalled from Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 15, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled center Justin Patton from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In last night’s 149-140 win over the South Bay Lakers, Patton tallied a G League season-high 45 points, 13 rebounds, nine assists and six blocks. In 23 games (22 starts) with the Blue, Patton is averaging 12.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.91 blocks in 27.8 minutes per game, shooting 53.7 percent from the field.

The Creighton product has appeared in four games for the Thunder this season, scoring five points and grabbing four rebounds in 14 minutes of action.