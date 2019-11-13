Justin Patton Recalled from Oklahoma City Blue

Posted: Nov 13, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 13, 2019 The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled center Justin Patton from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In two games (all starts) with the Blue, Patton averaged 6.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 4.50 blocks and 1.50 steals in 23.4 minutes per game.

Patton has logged six minutes of action in one game this season for the Thunder.

