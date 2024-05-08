Thunder and OG&E Team Up for Disaster Relief

OKLAHOMA CITY, Wednesday, May 8, 2024 – When OG&E asked their partners at the Oklahoma City Thunder if there was anything the two organizations could do together to support communities that were affected by severe weather and tornadoes – the resounding answer was yes. In addition to contributions that both organizations have already made to disaster relief agencies, the two are teaming up to do more and are inviting fans to help.

Now through May 13, fans can purchase tickets online for the Thunder 50/50 Raffle, presented by OG&E. The total pot will be split with half of the proceeds benefitting Oklahoma disaster relief and the other half going to one lucky winner. OG&E will match the half of the proceeds that go toward disaster relief.

“We know that recovering from this type of devastation is a process and there is much to be done,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Engagement. “We are grateful to partner with OG&E and our fans to offer any support to our Oklahoma neighbors in the midst of crisis and at such a difficult time.”

“As Oklahomans, helping our neighbors and communities following disasters is one way we live the Oklahoma Standard,” said Christi Woodworth, OG&E vice president of Marketing and Communications. “We are pleased to partner with the Thunder to double disaster relief funds to help Oklahomans recovering from recent severe storms. Many thanks to fans who purchased raffle tickets to make a difference in their neighbors’ lives.”

Currently, the raffle pot sits at $4,050 and the winning ticket number will be posted online during the third quarter of the Western Conference Semifinals game 4 on May 13. Fans do not have to be present at a game to purchase tickets or to win.