Theo Maledon Recalled from Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 6, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Théo Maledon from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Maledon has appeared in seven games (all starts) with the Blue and averaged 13.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.43 steals in 33.4 minutes per game. He has played in 12 games with the Thunder and is averaging 2.6 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 12.9 minutes per game.