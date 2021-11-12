Twelve Companies Graduate from Thunder Launchpad and Stitchcrew Startup Program

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 12, 2021 – The Thunder Launchpad and StitchCrew, unveiled the 12 businesses to graduate from its accelerator program. Business founders participated in an intensive 12-week course that culminated Thursday night with Demo Day where they pitched their company to a curated audience made up of investors, community stakeholders and business leaders.



Five of the companies are led by women founders and eight by BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or people of color). The companies represent industries from care economy to convenience as a service. The accelerator program has supported 82 companies, including this latest batch.

This will mark the eighth and last Demo Day since the accelerator program was launched in 2018. StitchCrew plans to transition resources and programming outside the traditional accelerator model beginning in 2022.



“When building sustainable startup communitbeacies, it’s important we support all types of business models and entrepreneurs, not just those looking to be venture-backed,” said Erika Lucas, co-founder of StitchCrew. “Less than 1% of companies ever raise venture capital. While we would love to see more unicorns in our region, we can either spend all our resources and efforts hoping to find the next big unicorn, or we can help more entrepreneurs reach their first million dollars.”



The 12 businesses to graduate from the cohort include:

Beacon - On-demand premium parking service allowing drivers to pay for some of the best parking spots in a lot.



Black Wall Street Times - News publication and advertising hub for people of color and allies that provides content reflecting the Black experience.



Gas Giant - On-demand fuel delivery service connecting users to a more timely, safer, and convenient way of fueling their car.



Goldi - On-demand babysitting service connecting parents to vetted, college students for short-term and one-time babysitting gigs.



Lucy Lynn Party - Party supply company helping individuals create joyful memories through unique, creative and diverse party supplies.



MyAddo - Ecommerce platform helping small U.S. businesses connect with manufacturers in Mexico.



Net’s Mini Market - Grocery store providing accessibility to healthier food options.



P2P 3D - 3D printers decreasing the turnaround time for prototypes and printed products using best in class firmware and components.



Sticks That Ahh - A life philosophy brand and greeting card company that combines heartfelt messaging with simple elegant design to create "ahh moments."



Universal Cuisines - On-demand ethnic foods delivery service connecting diners, foodies, international students and immigrants with local and authentic ethnic cuisines.



VinSense - Decision support software for agricultural crop production enabling producers, field managers, and winemakers to make better crop management decisions.



W Collective - Premier integrative mental health practice, specializing in relationship-based, trauma-informed, whole-person care.



ABOUT THE THUNDER LAUNCHPAD

As a part of the club's 10th season, the Oklahoma City Thunder established the Thunder Launchpad in partnership with StitchCrew to foster growth and bolster innovation in Oklahoma. The Launchpad is a synergistic workspace that houses the accelerator program designed to cultivate, promote, and encourage entrepreneurs and the startup community in Oklahoma. The Launchpad also hosts events and programs curated to enhance tech education, mentorship, and networking.



ABOUT STITCHCREW

StitchCrew is an organization building a more equitable economy through entrepreneurship. In partnership with the Oklahoma City Thunder NBA team, StitchCrew selects startups twice a year and helps them get in the best possible shape to launch and grow their companies. Startups go through an intensive 12-week program culminating with Demo Day, when founders present their company to a curated audience made up of investors, community stakeholders and business leaders.