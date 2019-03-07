Thunder Launchpad Fueled by MidFirst Bank Announces Third Batch of Technology Startups in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Thursday, March 7, 2019 – The Thunder Launchpad today announced its third batch of Oklahoma-based technology startups to enter the 12-week accelerator. A total of 11 technology startups have been selected to go through the accelerator program run by StitchCrew in partnership with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The program helps entrepreneurs elevate their businesses through provided education, community support, access to data, network and mentors. The 11 startups include:

Cannbot – Cannbot is a chat service and data collection startup automating user experience for the cannabis industry.

Emfluencer – Emfluencer is a micro influencer marketing platform enabling local businesses to tap into larger networks.

Green Tree Project – Green Tree is a sustainable and socially conscious startup offering eco-friendly alternatives for all the ways individuals and businesses celebrate and decorate.

Hightower Clinical – Hightower Clinical provides access to clinical trials and no-cost research infrastructure to physicians.

Literacy Lounge ­– Literacy Lounge highlights Black literature through a monthly subscription box to enhance users’ reading experience and create a healthy and conscious lifestyle.

MOMS – MOMS aligns the “forgotten workforce” such as stay-at-home mothers with available employment opportunities.

Resistance 360 – Designed by a former professional athlete, Resistance 360 is a multi-sport, multi-directional training device that helps users optimize resistance training.

Ride OKC – Ride OKC is an immersive tour service highlighting art, architecture, food and drink in metropolitan areas for tourists through bicycle transportation.

TeleVet – TeleVet enables users to connect with veterinarians via mobile device to help treat and diagnose pets’ health conditions remotely.

Telos Payment – Telos Payment allows users to turn everyday purchases into fundraising for nonprofits around the world through payment processing.

VisuALS – VisuALS is an affordable assistive communication (eye tracking) device that allows people to communicate and stay connected with the world around them using only their eyes.

“Launching our third cohort of businesses for the Thunder Launchpad gives us an opportunity to tap into brand new industries within the technology landscape,” said Brian Byrnes, senior vice president for the Thunder. “Each of these founders will have a tailored and exclusive experience highlighted by one-of-a-kind access to an extensive mentor network as they look to elevate their businesses to the next level.”

The accelerator program provides free space, resources, corporate benefits and an impressive mentor network from in and out of state business leaders, investors and influencers. The third batch of founders is primarily comprised of female, minority and veteran founders. At the end of the 12-week program, the founders will have an opportunity to present their plans to the investment and business community in Oklahoma and across the U.S.

“We have so much talent going through our program, it's inspiring. We are very grateful for the opportunity to work alongside these entrepreneurs as they take on the challenge of launching and scaling their ventures” said Erika Lucas, Co-Founder of StitchCrew.

About the Thunder Launchpad

The Thunder Launchpad fueled by MidFirst Bank, a synergetic workspace, in partnership with StitchCrew and Google to foster growth and bolster innovation in the state of Oklahoma. It houses the accelerator program, which seeks to cultivate, promote and encourage entrepreneurs and the startup community in Oklahoma. The Launchpad also hosts events and programs curated to enhance tech education, mentorship and networking.