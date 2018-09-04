Thunder Launchpad Announces Second Cohort of Technology Startups in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Tuesday, September 4, 2018 – The Thunder Launchpad fueled by MidFirst Bank today announced itssecond cohort of technology startups to enter the accelerator. A total of eight technology startups have been selected to go through the accelerator program run by StitchCrew in partnership with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The accelerator helps entrepreneurs elevate their businesses through provided education, community support, access to data, network and mentors. The eight startups include:

“Heading into our second batch of founders for the Thunder Launchpad gives us an incredible opportunity to expand our breadth of reach across all industries within the technology ecosystem,” said Brian Byrnes, senior vice president for the Thunder. “Each of these groups will have an exclusive experience bolstered by one-of-a-kind access to an incredible mentor network as they look to bring their businesses to the next level.”

The program provides free space, resources, corporate perks and an impressive mentor network from in and out of state business leaders, investors and influencers. At the end of the 12-week program, the founders will have an opportunity to present their plans to the investment and business community in Oklahoma and across the U.S.

“Access to capital and networks is one of the most critical barriers of entry for entrepreneurs. We want to democratize the process and access to resources in order to increase participation and density of startups in our state” said Erika Lucas, Co-Founder of StitchCrew.

About the Thunder Launchpad

The Thunder Launchpad fueled by MidFirst Bank, a synergetic workspace, in partnership with StitchCrew and Google to foster growth and bolster innovation in the state of Oklahoma. It houses the accelerator program, which seeks to cultivate, promote and encourage entrepreneurs and the startup community in Oklahoma. The Launchpad also hosts events and programs curated to enhance tech education, mentorship and networking.