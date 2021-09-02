Thunder Signs Vit Krejci

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 3, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Vít Krejčí to a multi-year contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Krejčí (6-8, 195) appeared in 37 games (four starts) during the 2019-20 season with Casademont Zaragoza in the Spanish ACB, Basketball Champions League and Spanish Cup, and averaged 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds on 55.4 percent shooting in 9.2 minutes per game. He was named to the 2020 ACB All-Young Players Team.

The Czech native was selected 37th overall in the 2020 NBA Draft and his draft rights were acquired by Oklahoma City in a trade with the Washington Wizards.