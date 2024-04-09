Thunder Holds Game Day Shoe Sale and Raffle

OKLAHOMA CITY, Tuesday, April 9, 2024 – The families of Oklahoma City Thunder players, coaches and operations staff, will hold its annual Home-Court Support shoe sale and raffle during the Sunday, April 14 game against the Dallas Mavericks at Paycom Center.

Both new and player-worn shoes will be available in a grab-bag sale. For $100, fans will be able to purchase shoes in a blind pull. There will be 100 pairs of shoes available and at least 15 pairs will be autographed. Shoes purchased during the sale are on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to two purchases per person.

For $5, fans can also purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win baskets inspired by favorite things of each player and Head Coach Mark Daigneault. Each basket will include at least one autographed item.

Proceeds from the sale and raffle will benefit Home-Court Support programs, which empower women in the Oklahoma City community.

Fans attending Sunday’s game can stop by the concourse tables near section 110 to take part in the sale and raffle. Both will begin at 1 p.m. when the arena opens for the game and will end at the conclusion of the third quarter. Purchases must be made using a credit or debit card as Paycom Center is a cashless venue.