Chet Holmgren Named to USA Basketball Player Pool

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 23, 2024 – Oklahoma City Thunder forward/center Chet Holmgren has been named to the player pool for the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team, it was announced earlier today by USA Basketball.

The players were selected by USA Basketball Men’s National Team managing director Grant Hill. The 12-member 2024 USA Men’s National Team, who will represent the United States at the 2024 Olympic Summer Games in Paris will be comprised of players from the player pool and will be announced at a later date.

Holmgren was named to the 2023 USA Basketball Men’s Select team and prior to being selected by the Thunder with the second overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, he helped lead the 2021 U19 National Team to a perfect 7-0 record and a gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia. Holmgren scored in double-figures in all seven games and set a FIBA U19 tournament record with 19 blocked shots.