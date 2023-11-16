Thunder and Google Extend Education Partnership

OKLAHOMA CITY, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Google have announced an extension of their partnership for community education through a donation to the Thunder Cares Foundation.

Through the partnership, the Thunder Launchpad remains a space for founders to grow their startups into businesses that create meaningful change and disrupt traditional industries.

Also, Thunder Coding Camps, powered by Google will continue to take place at the Thunder Launchpad. The camps offer hands-on curriculum for youth ages 7-14 to develop skills in coding, design and collaboration. Since its inception in 2021, Thunder Coding Camps have impacted over 700 local youth looking to further their tech education with instruction provided by iCode.

In addition, Google assists to provide opportunities for Teacher Workshops, a free continuing education program that has impacted over 150 teachers in Oklahoma since 2021 and provide more than $45,000 in classroom coding equipment.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder and the Thunder Cares Foundation’s community impact reaches far beyond basketball,” Google’s Head of Public Policy and Community Development Andrew Silvestri said. “The students, teachers and entrepreneurs participating in these programs gain the hands-on training, skill-building and mentorship needed to succeed in Oklahoma’s growing innovation economy. We are excited to team up with the Thunder again to support these initiatives.”

“Partnering with Google makes a meaningful difference in the educational opportunities we’re able to offer to both students and teachers,” said Michelle Matthews, Thunder director of Fan Development and Retail. “Through the business incubator at the Thunder Launchpad, student and teacher coding camps are able to continue educating and inspiring the next generation of Oklahomans through STEM.”