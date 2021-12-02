Josh Giddey Named Rookie of the Month

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 2, 2021 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey was named Western Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in October/November, it was announced today by the NBA. He becomes just the second Thunder player to be named Rookie of the Month.

Giddey appeared in 20 games (all starts) for the Thunder and averaged 10.4 points, third on the team, and a team-leading 5.8 assists and 7.2 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game. His assists lead all rookies, and rank 25th in the NBA overall, while his rebounds rank third among rookies and his points eighth. Among all guards, his rebounds rank seventh overall.

On Nov. 24 vs. Utah, his 18th NBA game, Giddey tallied his 105th assist and 131st rebound, becoming just the third teenager in NBA history to tally at least 100 assists and 100 rebounds in his first 20 games.

Through his first 10 games, Giddey was one of only 16 NBA players since 2001 to average nine-plus points, six-plus rebounds and six-plus assists through the first 10 games of their rookie season. He has posted two games with at least nine rebounds and nine assists, including Nov. 10 at New Orleans when he became the youngest rookie in the NBA with a 9/9 game since LeBron James.