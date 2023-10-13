Thunder Fellows Selects 27 Black Students for 2023-24 Class

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 13, 2023 – For the third year, the Thunder Fellows has selected 27 Black high school and college students for its 2023-24 after-school program in Tulsa’s historic Greenwood District.

Founded by the Oklahoma City Thunder and CAA Sports, a division of leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Thunder Fellows is designed to unlock new opportunities in sports, technology, and entertainment for Black students in the Tulsa area.

High school Fellows are: Khamani Green, KeiMoni Johnson, Bradley Vann and Railyn Watkins, juniors at Booker T. Washington; Trinity Green, Saniaa Moore, Niya Rhodes and Kendis Taylor, seniors at Booker T. Washington; Elliot Oakley and Chloe Smith, juniors at Union; Tyriek Barkdull, senior at Memorial; Bryann Brown, senior at Central; Morgan Carter-King, senior at Augustine Christian Academy; Clem Collins V, junior at Edison Prep; Psalm Haynes, junior at Crossover Prep; Kamdon Marshall, senior at Coweta; Eronne Ribas, junior at Dove Science Academy; Niran Thomas, senior at Epic Charter; Carissa Williams, junior at Jenks; and Michael Epps, senior at Jenks.

College-level Fellows include: Julian Austin, Aniyah Robinson and Quinzari Tatum, juniors at Langston University; Aaron Wesley, senior at Langston University; Quadre Moore and Trevont Moore, seniors at Oral Roberts University; and Kendall McGhee, senior at Oklahoma State University.

During the 30-week program, students get an in-depth look at a variety of disciplines within Thunder business and basketball operations. Fellows will learn data science and coding fundamentals, work on interactive, real-world projects and receive professional coaching from industry leaders nationwide.

“This class of Fellows will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on their communities.,” said Cedric Ikpo, Thunder Fellows executive director. “It’s a privilege to support them through their journeys and grow alongside them through this program.”