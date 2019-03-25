Thunder Claims Two-Way Guard Jawun Evans Off Waivers

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 25, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has claimed two-way guard Jawun Evans off waivers, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

As a two-way player for the Suns, Evans (6-0, 190) appeared in seven games with Phoenix. In 32 games (26 starts) with the Northern Arizona Suns of the NBA G League, he registered averages of 15.0 points, 5.5 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.59 steals in 29.0 minutes.

The South Carolina native spent the 2017-18 season with the Los Angeles Clippers where he appeared in 48 games (four starts) and averaged 4.8 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16.2 minutes.

Originally drafted by Philadelphia with the 39th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Evans played two seasons at Oklahoma State University. He appeared in 54 career games (52 starts) with the Cowboys and registered averages of 16.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.52 steals in 29.1 minutes, earning All-Big 12 First Team honors in 2017 and Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2016.

Evans will wear uniform number 8.