Thunder to Honor Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award Winner

Oklahoma City, Friday, Jan. 25 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Jeremy Bird of the Vanoss Volunteer Fire Department with a celebration on Monday, Jan. 28. Bird was selected as the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award recipient for the month of January and was recognized on court at the Thunder vs. L.A. Lakers game on Jan. 17.

Representatives from the Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will be in attendance to present Bird with a donation to the Vanoss Volunteer Fire Department. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held at Vanoss High School.

Enable Midstream Partners is in its fourth year of honoring emergency responders across Oklahoma. The company is partnering with the Thunder to recognize individuals who exhibit the values of safety, integrity, accountability, customer service and teamwork.

ENABLE MIDSTREAM SAFETY PARTNER AWARD CELEBRATION

WHO: Thunder representatives, Enable Midstream Partners representatives, Jeremy Bird, members of the Vanoss Volunteer Fire Department and Vanoss community.

WHAT: The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Jeremy Bird for his work as a volunteer firefighter with the Vanoss Volunteer Fire Department with a celebration.

WHEN: Monday, Jan. 28, at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Vanoss High School | 4665 Country Road 1555 | Ada, OK 74820

To nominate an emergency responder, visit okcthunder.com/safetypartner.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include over 13,000 miles of gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight storage facilities comprising 86.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit enablemidstream.com.