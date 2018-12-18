Thunder to Honor Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award Winner

Oklahoma City, Tuesday, Dec. 18 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Fire Captain Steven Williams for his work with the Dustin Fire Department with a celebration on Thursday, Dec. 20. Captain Williams was selected as the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award recipient for the month of December and will be recognized on court at the Thunder vs. Dallas game on Dec. 31.

Representatives from the Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will be in attendance to present Captain Williams with a donation to the Dustin Fire Department. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Dustin Fire Department.

Enable Midstream Partners is in its fourth year of honoring emergency responders across Oklahoma. The company is partnering with the Thunder to recognize individuals who exhibit the values of safety, integrity, accountability, customer service and teamwork.

ENABLE MIDSTREAM SAFETY PARTNER AWARD CELEBRATION

WHO: Thunder representatives, Enable Midstream Partners representatives, Fire Captain Steven Williams, with the Dustin Fire Department and Dustin community.

WHAT: The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Fire Captain Steven Williams for his work as a fire fighter with the Dustin Fire Department with a celebration.

WHEN: Thursday, Dec. 20, at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Dustin Fire Department | 525 Speer St. | Dustin, OK 74839

To nominate an emergency responder, visit okcthunder.com/safetypartner.

