Thunder to Honor Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award Winner

Oklahoma City, Thursday, May 31 – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Bobby Buchanan for his work as a Lieutenant with the Chandler Fire Department with a celebration today, Thursday, May 31. Lieutenant Buchanan was selected as the Enable Midstream Safety Partner Award recipient, and was previously recognized on court at a Thunder game.

Representatives from the Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will be in attendance to present Buchanan with a donation to the Chandler Fire Department. The celebration, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Chandler Fire Department.

Enable Midstream Partners is in its third year of honoring emergency responders across Oklahoma. The company is partnering with the Thunder to recognize individuals who exhibit the values of safety, integrity, accountability, customer service and teamwork.

ENABLE MIDSTREAM SAFETY PARTNER AWARD CELEBRATION

In partnership with Enable Midstream

WHO: Thunder representatives, Enable Midstream Partners representatives, Lieutenant Buchanan, members of the Chandler Fire Department and Chandler community

WHAT: The Oklahoma City Thunder and Enable Midstream Partners will honor Lieutenant Bobby Buchanan for his work as a firefighter with the Chandler Fire Department with a celebration.

WHEN: Thursday, May 31, at 12 p.m.

WHERE: Chandler Fire Department

220 S. Cleveland

Chandler, Oklahoma 74834

To nominate an emergency responder, visit okcthunder.com/safetypartner.

ABOUT ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS: Enable owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. Enable’s assets include over 13,000 miles of gathering pipelines, approximately 2.6 Bcf/d of processing capacity, approximately 7,800 miles of interstate pipelines (including Southeast Supply Header, LLC of which Enable owns 50 percent), approximately 2,200 miles of intrastate pipelines and eight storage facilities comprising 86.0 billion cubic feet of storage capacity. For more information, visit enablemidstream.com.