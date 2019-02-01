Thunder Acquires Protected Second-Round Draft Pick

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 1, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired a protected 2020 second-round draft pick from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for guard/forward Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash considerations, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Luwawu-Cabarrot appeared in 21 games (one start) for the Thunder this season where he averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in 5.8 minutes.

Oklahoma City acquired Luwawu-Cabarrot from the Philadelphia 76ers this past July in a three-team trade in which the Thunder also acquired Dennis Schröder.