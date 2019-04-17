Hamidou Diallo Undergoes Successful Procedure

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 17, 2019 - Oklahoma City Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his right elbow today, Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced.

The procedure was performed by Dr. David Altchek with Thunder medical personnel present at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City.

During the 2018-19 season, Diallo appeared in 51 games for the Thunder and averaged 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game. After one season at the University of Kentucky, Diallo was selected by Oklahoma City with the 45th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Diallo is expected to return to basketball-related activities in approximately four weeks.