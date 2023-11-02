Thunder Unveils 2023-24 City Edition Uniform 

OKLAHOMA CITY, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today unveiled its 2023-24 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform, celebrating Oklahoma City’s cultural renaissance. The team will debut the uniform at Paycom Center during the first NBA In-Season Tournament game Friday, Nov. 3 against the Golden State Warriors.

Created in partnership with Nike, the uniform’s design reflects Oklahoma City’s evolving landscape, its growth, and its momentum.

“The City Edition Uniform exemplifies Oklahoma City's evolving landscape that we see in every neighborhood in all quadrants of the city,” said Brian Byrnes, Thunder senior vice president of Sales and Marketing. “By tapping into the strong roots that have propelled us to where we are today, we’re witnessing inspiring innovation and momentum in everything from food to music to public transportation that’s carrying us forward as we move into the second quarter of the 21st century."

The base of the uniform is a custom pattern consisting of various elements of Thunder logos and wordmarks. The elements overlap, representing that progression is the result of layering collective experiences, contributions, and perspectives.

The jersey features OKC lettering across the chest with an upward orientation representing forward progression and Oklahoma City’s inimitable story and unique brand of community art.

The vibrant pops of color in the piping, chest mark, and numbers represent Oklahoma City’s energy as well as the bright and optimistic art commonly found in the community. The state outline of the belt buckle speaks to the pride in Oklahoma City’s roots, what the city is today, and momentum into the future.

In addition to the uniform, the Thunder’s City Edition platform includes a similarly designed court and City Nights theme games. Each Sunday home game beginning New Year’s Eve is

designated as a City Nights game during which the team will wear the uniform and play on the City Edition court.