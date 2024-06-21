Thunder Acquires Alex Caruso

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 21, 2024 - The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired guard Alex Caruso from the Chicago Bulls in exchange for guard Josh Giddey, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Caruso (6-5, 186) appeared in 71 games for the Bulls last season, averaging career-highs in points (10.1), rebounds (3.8), steals (1.69) and blocks (1.00) while adding 3.5 assists per game. He shot a career-best 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from three in 28.7 minutes per contest.

The winner of the 2023-24 NBA Hustle Award led the league in deflections per game (3.7) while his steals per game ranked fourth and his loose balls recovered per game (1.0) ranked fifth. Caruso was the only player in the league to tally 130-plus three-point field goals made, 100-plus steals and 70-plus blocks last season, becoming the first player to do so since the 2020-21 season.

A two-time All-Defensive Team member (2022-23 First Team and 2023-24 Second Team), Caruso has appeared in 363 career games with the Bulls and Lakers, with career averages of 6.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.29 steals per contest. The College Station native began his professional career with the Oklahoma City Blue in the NBA G League after his college tenure at Texas A&M.

Giddey appeared in 80 games during the 2023-24 campaign for the Thunder, averaging 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 25.1 minutes per contest. In 210 career games for the Thunder, the Melbourne, Australia native averaged 13.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

Statement from Sam Presti, Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager:

“We want to thank Josh for his many contributions to our team and know he will capitalize on the opportunities before him in Chicago.

When we drafted Josh in 2021 he was an essential aspect of our vision for the next iteration of the Thunder. Since then, our team has evolved rapidly and dynamically in ways we could never have anticipated. Therefore, as we began our internal discussions this off-season, it was determined that bringing Josh off the bench next season was our best option to maximize his many talents and deploy our team more efficiently over 48 minutes.

As we laid out to Josh how he could lean into his strengths and ultimately optimize our current roster and talent, it was hard to for him to envision, and conversations turned to him inquiring about potential opportunities elsewhere. As always was the case, Josh demonstrated the utmost professionalism throughout the discussions. Josh has All-Star potential, but accessing that in the current construct of the Thunder would not be optimal for the collective. Based on these discussions we decided to move forward and prioritize what was best for the organization.