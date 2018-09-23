Thunder Adds Alford, Gaddy, McDaniels and Solomon to Training Camp Roster

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 23, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder signed guards Bryce Alford, Abdul Gaddy, forward K.J. McDaniels and center Richard Solomon, it was announced by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not released.

Alford (6-3, 185) spent the 2017-18 season with the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League where he made a league-leading 186 three-pointers on the year, good for the second-most in NBAGL history. In his time with the Blue, the UCLA product appeared in 50 games (27 starts) and averaged 15.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.9 minutes per game, shooting 40.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Gaddy (6-3, 185) spent last season playing in Germany with s.Oliver Baskets where he appeared in 36 games (12 starts) and averaged 8.1 points, 4.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 0.92 steals in 25.0 minutes, shooting 48.1 percent from the floor. The Washington native also played three seasons in Latvia and Italy after spending the 2013-14 campaign with the Maine Red Claws of the NBAGL. In 46 games (32 starts) with Maine, he posted averages of 9.0 points, 5.0 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 27.2 minutes while shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 42.0 percent from long range.

McDaniels (6-6, 205) is a four-year NBA veteran, having spent time in Brooklyn, Houston and Philadelphia. In that time, he averaged 5.3 points and 2.2 rebounds in 14.1 minutes and saw action in four playoff contests with Houston in 2016. The Clemson product most recently played for the Grand Rapids Drive of the NBAGL during the 2017-18 season, appearing in 31 games and averaging 16.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.19 steals and 1.32 blocks in 27.4 minutes while shooting 48.7 percent from the field.

Solomon (6-11, 235) played with Usak Sportif in Turkey for the 2017-18 campaign, where in 19 games (three starts), he averaged 9.6 points and 4.8 rebounds in 18.4 minutes while shooting 58.7 percent from the floor. Additionally, the California native spent time in France and Japan following a one-year stint with the Oklahoma City Blue in 2014-15. He appeared in 28 games (one start) with the Blue, posting averages of 8.5 points on 61.8 percent shooting and 6.9 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per contest.