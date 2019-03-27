Deonte Burton Recalled from Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 27, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Deonte Burton from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Last night in the Blue’s 118-113 playoff win over the Salt Lake City Stars to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, Burton registered 17 points, four rebounds, four assists and one block.

Originally signed to a Two-Way Contract by the Thunder, the Milwaukee native has appeared in 24 regular season games (23 starts) with the Blue and recorded averages of 16.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.25 steals and 1.04 blocks in 29.8 minutes.

Burton has appeared in 28 games with the Thunder, averaging 2.9 points and 1.0 rebound in 8.5 minutes per contest.