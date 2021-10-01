Bally Sports Oklahoma to Broadcast All Thunder 2021-22 Regular Season Games

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 1, 2021 – Beginning with the Oct. 20 season opener at Utah, all 82 games of the 2021-22 Thunder regular season will be broadcast on Bally Sports Oklahoma. The games will be carried live across the five-state Thunder viewing region of Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and portions of Arkansas and Missouri.

The Emmy-winning team of Chris Fisher, Michael Cage, Nick Gallo and Paris Lawson will return to the broadcasts, along with Bally Sports anchor John Rhadigan and studio analyst Nancy Lieberman. The Thunder’s Royce Young will also be a contributor to game broadcasts.

Bally Sports Oklahoma will also carry the Oct. 13 vs. Denver preseason games. The Thunder will stream Oct. 4 vs Charlotte preseason game, and Oct. 14 in Tulsa vs. Denver. The team’s lone road preseason game, Oct. 10 at Milwaukee, will be carried live on ESPN.

All preseason and regular season games will be carried live via the 12-station Thunder Radio Network, led by flagship WWLS (98.1 FM) The Sports Animal in Oklahoma City. Matt Pinto returns for his 14th season behind the mic providing radio play-by-play for the Thunder.

All Thunder regular season home games will be broadcast in Spanish via WKY radio (930 AM) in Oklahoma City. Eleno Ornelas returns to provide the call, which is also featured as the secondary audio program for Bally Sports Oklahoma home broadcasts.