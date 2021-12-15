Maledon, Pokusevski and Roby Recalled from Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 15, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Théo Maledon and forwards Aleksej Pokuševski and Isaiah Roby from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

In today’s 121-101 Blue victory over Stockton, Maledon tallied 16 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three steals, and in eight games (all starts) with the Blue has averaged 13.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.63 steals in 33.0 minutes per game. In his 14 games with the Thunder this season, he is averaging 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 12.3 minutes per game.

Pokuševski contributed 10 rebounds to go along with six points and two assists in 26 minutes with the Blue this afternoon. In 26 games with the Thunder, he is averaging 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.8 minutes per game.

In today’s game, Roby turned in 10 points, 11 rebounds and a game-high five blocks and in three games (all starts) with the Blue, he has averaged 14.3 points, 11.7 rebounds and 3.67 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game. He has appeared in 13 games (one start) with the Thunder this season and is averaging 6.4 points and 2.7 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game, while shooting 51.6 percent from the field.

All three are expected to be in uniform tonight when the Thunder takes on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 p.m. in Paycom Center.