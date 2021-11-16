Krejci and Maledon Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 16, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guards Vít Krejčí and Théo Maledon to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Krejčí has appeared in three games with the Thunder and totaled two points and three rebounds in nine minutes of game action. In his four games (three starts) with the Blue, he is averaging 6.5 points, 2.5 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 2.00 steals in 25.2 minutes per game.

Maledon has played in nine games with the Thunder this season and is averaging 2.2 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.2 minutes per game. In two games (both starts) with the Blue, he is averaging 10.5 points, 45 assists and 4.5 rebounds in 33.9 minutes.